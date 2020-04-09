Four patients on ventilator

Dr Jevto Eraković, Director of the Clinical Center of Montenegro, said that 19 patients were hospitalized in the Clinical Center, four of whom are on ventilator.

“Only if citizens cooperate, can we dedicate to our patients properly. We must not allow anybody to annul what we have done so far. We must adhere to all measures because they were adopted with good reason”, Dr Eraković said.

Assistant director, Dr Senad Begić, said that there had been no new cases confirmed.

He stressed we should not allow ourselves to relax.

He said that the main reason for reconsideration of measures was increased number of citizens who went for a walk and had contacts with other people.

“The second reason is that we reached the peak on 3 April, but we can expect increase in the number of infected persons in days to come”, Dr Begić said.

Dr Eraković said that BCG vaccine had impact on respiratory functions.

Dr Begić said that vaccine administered on birth served to prepare the immune system.

Dr Eraković says that Clinical Center has special treatment of patients with underlying diseases.

Elderly people are given special attention.

Dr Begić says that specific number of masks can be used several times under specific conditions.

“Those used without contact with the infected person can be used longer provide that it is washed in high temperatures”, Dr Begić said.

Dr Begić says there’s still no sufficient data about the repeated infection.

“FouWe recommend patients to be extremely careful”, doctor says.

Dr Eraković is very proud of the project initiated by the Psychiatry Clinic.

“Healthcare system is stable”, he points out.