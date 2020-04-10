Four patients who recovered from the coronavirus were discharged from hospital today

Šef Kriznog medicinskog štaba Ranko Lazović danas je na konferenciji za medije kazao da su otpuštena četiri pacijenta izliječena od koronavirusa, dva iz Kliničkog centra i dva iz Opšte bolnice Bar. Otpušteni pacijenti biće u samoizolaciji narednih 14 dana.

On je naglasio da se 11 pacijenata nalazi na Infektivnoj klinici, Internoj dva i četiri na Intenzivnoj njezi. Od četiri pacijenta na Intenzivnoj, tri su na najnižem modu ventilacije, i brzo će biti skinuti sa respiratora.

Šest pacijenata je hospitalizovano u Nikšiću, stabilno su. U Baru je hopsitalizovano deset, svi sus tabilno. Tri pacijenta u Baru se spremaju za optust. Beranska bonica ima četiri hospitalizovana pacijenta.

Lazović je najavio da od ponedjeljka počinju sa hiruškim tretmanom malignih bolesnika.

Poštujte mjere

Direktor Instituta za javno zdravlje Boban Mugoša upozorio je da se sve mjere donijete moraju poštovati.

“Uspijemo li u ovome, dobre su šanse da ovaj period kraće traje. Nama ne preostaje ništa nego da insistiramo, a vama da poštujete pravila”, kazao je on.

Redovan nadzor na Vrelima Ribničkim

“Redovno nadzor radimo i testiranja i uradimo ih na desetine na Vrelima Ribničkim. Negativni su za sada i to nas raduje”, kaže doktor Mugoša.

On je poručio da se nada da će uspjeti da tu zajednicu očuvaju od dalje infekcije.

Majka zaražena, beba zdrava

Lazović kaže da su u Kodri porođene četiri trdudnice, jedna je pozitivna na COVID19.

“Beba majke zaražene koronavirusom je negativna”, kazao je on.

Juče su urađena dva porođaja, kod obje trudnice djeca su zdrava. Jutros porođena jedna žena.

Testiranje

Mugoša kaže da izlazimo iz sezone gripa, te da vode računa da sve tegobe vezane za respiratorni trakt možda mogu upućivati na COVID19.

“Ali, tegobe se javljaju i zbog alergija u ovom periodu. Imamo stav da treba testirati svakoga ko ima bilo kakav znak respiratorne infekcije”, jasan je Mugoša.

Head of the Crisis Unit, Dr Ranko Lazović, said today that 11 patients were hospitalized in the Infectious Clinic, two were in the Internal Clinic and four in Intensive Care unit. Two patients were discharged today. Two patients were discharged from the hospital in Bar and the other ten are stable. Patients hospitalized in Nikšić are all stable. Hospital in Berane has four patients.

“We decided to start treatment of patients with malignant diseases on Monday”, Dr Lazović announced.

Director of the Institute for Public Health warned that all measures “must be obeyed”.

“If we do that, chances are big that this won’t take that long”, he said.

“We test residents of Vrela Ribnička on regular basis and for now there haven’t been any positive samples”, Dr Mugoša said.

Dr Lazović says that one woman who had a delivery in “Codra” hospital was positive for coronavirus.

“Her baby tested negative for the coronavirus”, Dr Lazović said.

Two babies born yesterday are healthy.

Dr Mugoša says that influenza season is almost over and that all symptoms related to respiratory tract could indicate COVID-19.

Dr Lazović stressed that only profession decides in such circumstances.

It is still very early to talk about abolition of measures

“Fight is still on and measures must be obeyed. We are playing out scenarios”, Dr Mugoša said.

No members of the Ministry of Interior have been admitted to hospital

Dr Mugoša said that no members of the Ministry of Interior had been admitted to hospital.

Children can go out, but in accordance with measures

Dr Mugoša advised eating fruit and vegetables to letting the fresh air come in on a regular basis.

“Parents are allowed to take their children out provided that they adhere to measures”, Dr Mugoša said.

Thanks to the media

“What we now call controlled epidemic is the credit of the media too”, Dr Mugoša said.