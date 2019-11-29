Fresh insight into DPS Political program

Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) has prepared Political program for the next four years and it will be adopted at the party’s Congress tomorrow.

“We want to enhance economic freedoms and improve chances of developing more dynamically. Improvement of stable and safe business environment will facilitate initiation and expansion of business operations in Montenegro. We need more family enterprises, foreign investors, projects and more intense economic cooperation. We want young people to accept norms and values of the modern world, we want to award work and success”, reads the Proposal for the Political program.

More investment

“Our economic policy is based on the balance between fiscal responsibility, individual rights and responsibility and high-quality social policy. Investment is in the core of such defined balance. Therefore, we are going to stimulate investment logic. We will enhance investment and encourage private investment to increase the base for the future”, states the document.

Combating crime and corruption, protecting borders

Program clearly states that DPS will combat crime and corruption with more determination.

“We will improve existing laws and their implementation and we will enhance state leverages, ensure necessary resources for efficient and system investigation with the aim of eliminating those phenomena faster. We will reinforce and better protect Montenegro’s borders. We live in the times of great migrations and huge challenges. Our goal is to protect or citizens from threats and dangers, terrorism or smuggling people, weapons or drugs”.

To be consistent in the environment protection

According to DPS, space is one of our greatest resources.

“We want to manage space more responsibly, bravely and functionally, so that life of Montenegro’s citizens can be healthier, richer and more human. We will be consistent in the environment protection. We will apply the best standards for the preservation of the environment, as it is our Constitutional duty. Our duty is to do our best to alleviate effects of ecological problems and climate change.With dedicated work we can make our country cleaner, healthier and better place to live”.

Citizens should vote

Political program of the strongest Montenegrin party states that free and fair elections are the foundation of every democracy.

“We will encourage citizens to vote”, reads the document.

They point out that they will work on the establishment of the new institutional framework, created to respond to the needs of a small European and Mediterranean state.

“Strong, stable and decisive democracy entails cooperation and efficiency between different levels of power. President, the Parliament and the Government, as well as judicial power, must be focused on citizens’ needs. We will work on building political system by means of which we will trace long-term, sustainable development of our country. We will be guided by the principle of efficiency in order to be at our citizens’ service. We will also adhere to the rationality principle in order to create system in which we will have appropriate, more competent state administration, which will enable the economy to develop better. Those will be our imperatives”.

No discrimination

DPS fights for Montenegro without discrimination, where status of an individual won’t be conditioned by his/her gender, race, religion, ethnicity, political aspirations, disability or any personal feature. Gender equality, they say, is the fundamental value of DPS.

“Our party works seriously on providing equal chances and rights to both men and women, we are committed to building Montenegro a state in which nobody’s neglected”, reads the document.

Anti-fascism

The Proposal says that our country is based on historical values of freedom and anti-fascism.

“This permanent moral and state and political vertical has always been an imperative for our further development. It becomes even more important in times when memories of the significance of anti-fascist heritage start to fade. 13 July Uprising in Montenegro forever remains our lighthouse”.

Respect for religious communities

“In Montenegro, Everybody shall be guaranteed freedom of religion. We will protect and respect rights of believers, regardless of the religion they belong to. We respect all religious communities in Montenegro’s territory, their religious and spiritual mission, as well as cultural tradition they cherish. We advocate for separating activities of the state from the activities of religious communities”, reads the document.