Good news: Institute for Public Health reports no new cases of coronavirus

After the analysis of 103 tests, Institute for Public Health reports no new cases of coronavirus.

Assistant director of the Institute, Dr Senad begić, said at the press conference that a total of 3,874 tests had been carried out so far.

Number of cases by municipalities:

Podgorica: 153

Tuzi: 36

Nikšić: 32

Bar: 23

Ulcinj: 14

Andrijevica: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Budva: 4

Danilovgrad: 3

Tivat: 3

Plav: 1