Government and Central Bank to create set of measures to mitigate consequences of the coronavirus

Prime Minister, Mr Duško Marković, talked with the Governor of the Central Bank of Montenegro ,Mr Radoje Žugić and discussed creation of the set of measures to minimize negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy and citizens.

Mr Marković pointed out that Montenegro’s priority was health of its citizens and added that economic parameters should be taken into account as well.

“We are aware of the position our citizens are in. We are doing our best to act appropriately in order to mitigate consequences the whole world will experience”, PM said.

Mr Žugić stressed that Central Bank was working hard on the preparation of the set of measures. Interlocutors agreed that it was important that those measures were implemented during the crisis caused the coronavirus.

Mr Marković pointed out that the whole system had proven to be functioning well in the crisis.