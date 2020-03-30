English

Government is preparing a package of support measures

Montenegro’s Prime Minister, Mr Duško Marković, formed today working group for the preparation of the new proposal for the package of measures to support Montenegrin business entities, entrepreneurs and citizens in coping with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was stated that state authorities and Montenegrin healthcare system had been dealing with the pandemic successfully so far. They stated it was necessary to initiate processes to respond to economic aspect of the pandemic.

“The goal of the measures is to provide help for the economy and entrepreneurs for preserving their resources, employees and their overall activity”, Government said.

It was concluded that proposals of the working group would be formed within 5-7 days before adoption.

 

