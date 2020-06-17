Government responds to NGOs: Where were you to protect the other side from violence?

Nobody can obstruct state prosecutor’s office in performing its duties and nobody has right to say that police and institutions fail to do their job, Government said today in response to the joint statement of the Center for Investigative Journalism, Media center, Center for Civil Education and Alternative Institute.

“Where were you gentlemen when firefighter and public utility services were providing favorable environment for political minority in Budva, when DPS councilors were brutally attacked and threatened”, Government asked.

They asked representatives of these organizations how it is possible that they didn’t mind evident vulgarization of democracy and abolition of order and lawfulness.

CIJ, Media Center and AI said today that they harshly condemned raid of the police in the building of the Municipality of Budva, violence and arrest of municipal functionaries.