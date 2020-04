Health officials in Montenegro report one more coronavirus case

Analysis of 89 samples has shown that one more person tested positive for coronavirus, which means there are now 274 confirmed cases.

“The person is from Podgorica and is contact of previously known cases”, Institute for Public Health reports.

Number of infected persons by municipalities:

Podgorica: 147

Tuzi: 36

Nikšić: 31

Bar: 21

Ulcinj: 10

Andrijevica: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Budva: 4

Danilovgrad: 3

Tivat: 3