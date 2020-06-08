Hrapović to Lončar: Whoever loses has the right to be angry

Reacting to the statement of the Serbian Minister of Health, Mr Zlatibor Lončar, who hurled insults at the healthcare system of Montenegro earlier today, Montenegro’s Minister of Health, Mr Kenan Hrapović, said he wouldn’t allow offences to healthcare workers and annulment of the achieved results in fight against coronavirus. He said to his Serbian counterpart – “Whoever loses has right to be angry”.

Mr Lončar saod today that “there’s no sense explaining to Montenegro how Serbia managed to cure over 4.000 COVID-19 patients in only one day – “Montenegro, the country which has no results, or adequate knowledge on coronavirus”.

“And while we are waiting for the vaccine, Montenegrin medical professionals took a set of strategic, timely and decisive steps which resulted in the fact that we postponed the importation of the virus”, Mr Hrapović said in his reaction.

Also, our knowledge has led to Montenegro becoming the first corona-free country in Europe. The result of all measures in Montenegro is the end of the epidemic, Mr Hrapović said.

“We are sure Mr Lončar knows that, but we also understand his need to unleash attacks on Montenegro and place this epidemic subject on the political field. We do not allow insults”, Mr Hrapović said.

In his opinion, the manner in which Montenegro responded to coronavirus crisis and results it produced won’t be acknowledged only by those who are preoccupied with the most perfidy maneuvers.

“It’s fine. Whoever loses has right to be angry. Our neighbors from Serbia, the first man of Serbia’s healthcare system to be precise, is going even a step further in his recognizable insult fashion because he obviously doesn’t know other way. However, we are not going to fall for provocations. Results speak louder than words, and you, Mr Lončar, can’t deny them”, Mr Hrapović said.

He stresses that all relevant international institutions have commended Montenegro for successful response to COVID-19.

“And you know that. World Health Organization can explain that to you too, only if you want to listen. Also take a look at the latest Forbs ranking. Where are you?”, Minister Hrapović concluded.