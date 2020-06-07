I don’t do things that could undermine independence of Montenegro, claims Vučić

Serbia’s President, Mr Aleksandar Vučić, claims he doesn’t do anything that could undermine Montenegro’s independence. In an interview for RSE, he says he’s not interfering in the internal affairs of Montenegro, but just fighting for the position of the Serbian people in Montenegro, as their status, according to him, is not determined – neither as a minority nation, nor the people, nor a constituent nation.

When it comes to regional relations, you said you were going to invite Montenegro’s President, Mr Milo Đukanović, to Serbia, to be your guest. Why don’t you have meetings more often?

President Vučić: We had a meeting in Jerusalem where we talked openly. And you won’t believe how they positioned us in the room. It was a huge table, there were many guests, let’s say about 200. And now, Kolinda was two, three places away from me. Directly across my seat, but in a completely different circle, was Mr Đukanović, so we could talk all the time. He expressed his views, I expressed my own.

We did not agree on the issue of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro and the attitude towards the Serbian Church in Montenegro, but we talked in a civilized way. That was our last conversation. I think we should talk about the relations between the two countries, which in all respects should be absolutely the closest, and I believe that there is a lot of room for improving our relations.

Do you think that the conversation will be accepted considering Serbia’s announcements that it will legally assist the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro?

President Vučić: Okay, so what?

Do you think that the conversation between the two presidents is possible if Montenegro perceives it as an interference in its internal affairs?

President Vučić: Well, listen, if that would mean an interference in internal affairs in a modern society, then I’d better get out of here because it happens to me 500 times a day from different sides.

The Serbian minority, on the other hand, is the opposition in Montenegro.

President Vučić: First, it is not a question, they do not have a regulated status. Neither as a minority nation, nor as people, nor as a constituent nation. And you will never say ‘Albanian minority in North Macedonia’. Albanians in North Macedonia have incomparably greater rights than Serbs in Montenegro, who are proportionally more numerous in Montenegro. Albanians also have a parliament speaker and the right to an official language. Serbs have nothing alike.

What is your advice in talks with representatives of Serbs in Montenegro in this situation now that you are talking to them?

President Vučić: I do not provide political advice to them, I’m looking to help the preservation of Serbian institutions, i.e. Matica Srpska.

For us, it’s not a problem when someone wants, e.g. Bosnia and Herzegovina wants to set up a consulate in Novi Pazar and everybody wanted to prevented it, but I told ‘No problem’. The same was for Turkey – no problem at all. You’ll invest some money, you’ll bring something, you’ll make something and I don’t have problems with that. If someone wishes to establish rights of Montenegrins in Serbia – go ahead.