Increase in the number of infections in Ulcinj is result of failure to adhere to measures of social distancing

Epidemic situation in Ulcinj has got worse over the past few days. There are 22 coronavirus cases.

“It has been stressed that increase in the number of infections is a consequence of failing to maintain social distance”, Municipal Protection and Rescue team said.

Police department said that 10 persons were prosecuted during March.

Police earned that owners of markets and other facilities should ensure that safeguard protection guaranteed social distancing, wearing protective masks and gloves.

They called on the residents to adhere to bans.