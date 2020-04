Institute for Public Health announces one more coronavirus case

A total of 249 persons infected with coronavirus in Montenegro. After 140 analyses, Institute for Public Health confirmed one more case.

The new case is from Podgorica and is the contact of the previously known case.

Cases by municipalities:

Podgorica: 124

Tuzi: 36

Nikšić: 31

Bar: 21

Ulcinj: 9

Andrijevica: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Budva: 4

Danilovgrad: 3

Tivat: 2