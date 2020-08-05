Institute for Public Health confirms 50 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths

Institute for Public Health of MNE has confirmed another death cases related to COVID-19 and 50 new coronavirus cases. Patients who unfortunately passed away were from Podgorica, Nikšić and Bijelo Polje and were born in 1943, 1970, 1982 and 1953. There are currently 1322 active cases in Montenegro

“New positive cases are from Podgorica (23), Bijelo Polje (6), Ulcinj (6), Berane (3), Kotor (2), Pljevlja (2), Budva (2), Rožaje (2), Cetinje (1), Bar (1), Herceg Novi (1) and Mojkovac (1)”,Institute said.

Total number of COVID-19 related death cases since the outbreak amounts to 57.

“Another 163 patients have recovered, bringing total number of recovered cases to 1717”, institute said.

Active cases, recovered cases and death cases since the beginning of June:

Active cases rates per 100.000 inhabitants:

Podgorica 314, Bijelo Polje 311, Berane 283, Plužine 277, Bar 269, Cetinje 240, Kotor 217, Budva 203, Andrijevica 217, Pljevlja 185, Gusinje 165, Nikšić 131, Ulcinj 130, Tivat 86, Herceg Novi 68, Žabljak 56, Plav 53, Kolašin 48, Petnjica 36, Danilovgrad 16, Mojkovac 12, Rožaje 4, Tuzi 7. No coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Municipality of Šavnik.