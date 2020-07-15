Institute for Public Health confirms 78 new coronavirus cases

Over the last 24 hours, Institute for Public Health confirmed another 78 coronavirus cases. New cases are from Podgorica (48), Nikšić (11), Herceg Novi (7), Pljevlja (3), Kotor (2), Berane (2), Bar (2), Bijelo Polje (1) and Cetinje (1). The majority of new cases are contacts of previously known cases. There are currently 1522 active cases, while nine patients have recovered. Number of active cases per 100.000 inhabitants is 241.

“Total number of analyzed samples over the past 24 hours was 375. Total number of confirmed deaths is 16. Total number of recovered cases is now 42”, Institute said.

Active cases:

Total number of PCR tests carried out in Montenegro so far is 27.742.