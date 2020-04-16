Institute for Public Health confirms four new coronavirus cases

On the grounds of analysis of samples, four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Montenegro, bringing total number of infections to 294.
“All four persons are from Podgorica. Three persons are contacts of previously known cases whereas source of infection of one person is unknown”, Institute reports.
U Crnoj Gori su od početka dešavanja sa novim koronavirusom inficirane 294 osobe.
Inficirani po opštinama su:
Podgorica: 157
Tuzi: 36
Nikšić: 32
Bar: 23
Ulcinj: 16
Andrijevica: 7
Bijelo Polje: 6
Herceg Novi: 6
Budva: 4
Danilovgrad: 3
Tivat: 3
Plav: 1
