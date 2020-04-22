Institute for Public Health confirms one more coronavirus case in Budva

Analysis of 282 tests in Montenegro has confirmed one more coronavirus case. New case is from Budva, Institute for Public Health reported. So far, 314 cases have been confirmed. Number of recovered cases is 101.

Number of cases by municipalities:

Podgorica: 161

Tuzi: 37

Nikšić: 33

Bar: 23

Ulcinj: 22

Budva: 7

Andrijevica: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Plav: 6

Danilovgrad: 3

Tivat: 3