Institute for Public Health confirms one more coronavirus case in Budva

Analysis of 282 tests in Montenegro has confirmed one more coronavirus case. New case is from Budva, Institute for Public Health reported. So far, 314 cases have been confirmed. Number of recovered cases is 101.
Number of cases by municipalities:
Podgorica: 161
Tuzi: 37
Nikšić: 33
Bar: 23
Ulcinj: 22
Budva: 7
Andrijevica: 7
Bijelo Polje: 6
Herceg Novi: 6
Plav: 6
Danilovgrad: 3
Tivat: 3
Ukupan broj inificiranih od početka dešavanja sa novim koronavirusom je 314.
Inficirani po opštinama su:
Podgorica: 161
Tuzi: 37
Nikšić: 33
Bar: 23
Ulcinj: 22
Budva: 7
Andrijevica: 7
Bijelo Polje: 6
Herceg Novi: 6
Plav: 6
Danilovgrad: 3
Tivat: 3
— Institut za javno zdravlje Crne Gore (@ijzcg) April 22, 2020