Institute for Public Health plans to widen sampling strategy

Assistant Director of the Institute for Public Health, Dr Senad Begić, announced today that plans were afoot for extension of the sampling strategy.

“We are going to start with wider sampling in all municipalities. Sampling on public areas will be proposed with the aim of better observing the overall situation and identifying asymptomatic carriers”, Dr Begić said.

Dr Sreten Kavarić, director of the Internal clinic of the Clinical Center, said in the press conference today that eight patients were hospitalized in the Clinical Center of Montenegro, two of whom are on ventilators and in critical condition.

There are 16 healthcare workers who are positive for coronavirus.

Opening borders comes last

Dr Senad Begić, said that opening borders would be the last measure to be lifted.

“We should be cautious and monitor development of the situation”, Dr Begić said and added there was high risk of importation as infection rate is everywhere higher than in Montenegro.

Lifting measures gradual and in accordance with the situation

Dr Begić said that lifting measures would be carried out in accordance with the dynamic on the field.

“We eased one measure and it was seen as every measure was lifted. Nothing’s permanent. Monitoring the situation on the field is crucial”, Dr Begić said.

Dr Kavarić said that Internal Clinic consisted of two parts. Hematology center has 62 places and Covid part has 20 places. The Covid part is totally separated.

Masks indoors mandatory starting from 4 May

Dr Begić reiterated everybody should wear masks indoors.

“Especially starting from 4 May, when some activities will resume. That’s the only way to reduce the possibility of transmission”, Dr Begić said.

He pointed out home-made masks could be used as well, expect for healthcare workers who are required to wear special masks.

As far as collective sports are concerned, Dr Begić said recommendations would be put forward in due time.