Institute for Public Health reports 47 new coronavirus cases and one death

One person died today due to the coronavirus. The person was from Rožaje and was in the Hospital in Berane. New data shows that another 41 persons have tested positive for coronavirus. New cases are from Rožaje (17), Podgorica (16), Tivat (5), Danilovgrad (2), Budva (1), Petnjica (1), Andrijevica (1), Bar (1), Herceg Novi (1), Cetinje (1) and Nikšić (1). According to the data, there are 54 active cases per 100.000 inhabitants in Montenegro.

Out of 47 new cases, 28 are contacts of previous cases. Source of infection in other cases is still unknown.

“There was one death today. The patient was from Rožaje, born in 1953. This is the 13th death since the outbreak”, Institute for Public Health reports.

Since the beginning of June total number of cases amounts to 339. Number of active cases is 335.

Active cases by municipalities:

Rožaje 94

Berane 28

Bijelo Polje 19

Budva 16

Gusinje 14

Bar 12

Pljevlja 10

Tivat 8

Cetinje 8

Danilovgrad 8

Nikšić 6

Petnjica 6

Ulcinj 4

Herceg Novi 4

Kotor 3

Tuzi 2

Andrijevica 1

Kolašin 0

Mojkovac 0

Plav 0

Plužine 0

Šavnik 0

Žabljak 0