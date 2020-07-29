Institute for Public Health reports 67 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths and 92 recovered cases

Another two persons have died due to COVID-19 complications. Institute for Public Health has reported another 67 new cases and 92 recovered cases. There are currently 2038 active coronavirus cases in Montenegro.

“New cases are from Podgorica (20), Nikšić (11), Pljevlja (8), Bijelo Polje (7), Berane (6), Kotor (4), Plužine (4), Bar (2), Rožaje (2), Plav (1), Herceg Novi (1) and Ulcinj (1)”, Institute reports.

Two patients who have died were from Rožaje and Plav. Total number of death cases now amounts to 38.

“Total number of recovered cases is 616. Since the beginning of year, total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 3016”, Institute says.

Active cases and death cases since the beginning of June:

Active cases rate per 100.000 inhabitants:

Budva 505, Podgorica 477, Rožaje 422, Kotor 420, Cetinje 378, Nikšić 330, Berane 309, Gusinje 307, Bijelo Polje 302, Pljevlja 253, Tivat 242, Bar 240, Plužine 185, Andrijevica 177, Herceg Novi 123, Žabljak 112, Ulcinj 100, Mojkovac 35, Plav 31, Kolašin 24, Petnjica 18, Tuzi 13, Danilovgrad 11.