Institute for Public Health reports 97 new coronavirus cases

Laboratories of the Institute for Public Health analyzed 487 samples in the last 24 hours and found 97 new coronavirus cases.

New cases are from:

Podgorica 61

Nikšić 15

Kotor 10

Rožaje 3

Pljevlja 2

Tivat 1

Herceg Novi 1

Bar 1

Ulcinj 1

Danilovgrad 1

Gusinje 1

One person who was in the Clinical Center had died.

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of June is 31.

Institute for Public Health also reported 42 recoveries, bringing total number of recovered cases to 223.

There are currently 1991 active coronavirus cases in Montenegro.

Spreadsheet of active cases and deaths since 1 June: