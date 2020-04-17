Institute for Public Health reports nine new coronavirus cases

Number of coronavirus case in Montenegro rises to 303, with three more cases from Plav and six from Ulcinj.
“133 samples were analyzed from the last overview until 22:45 last night. Results showed six positive tests”, Institute for Public Health reports.
U Crnoj Gori su od početka dešavanja sa novim koronavirusom inficirane 303 osobe a inficirani po opštinama su:
Podgorica: 157
Tuzi: 36
Nikšić: 32
Bar: 23
Ulcinj: 22
Andrijevica: 7
Bijelo Polje: 6
Herceg Novi: 6
Plav: 4
Budva: 4
Danilovgrad: 3
Tivat: 3
