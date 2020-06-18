Institute for Public Health soon to get antibody tests

Institute for Public Health and Glosarij and Farmegra companies from Podgorica signed agreements on urgent procurement of antibody tests for the purposes of the epidemic research.

Total value of the agreements amounts to €36.168,08.

According to the agreements, the ultimate deadline of the delivery is 10 days from the day agreements were signed.

“At the request of the Center for Medical Microbiology – Department for Virology and Immunology of 1 June 2020, due to the current epidemic situation, urgent procurement of the following is required: Party 1: Anti SARS-CoV-2 IgM for VIDAS PS and Party 2: Anti SARS CoV – 2 Elecsys for Cobas device. The estimated value of the procurement is €37.100, VAT included”, tender documentation states.

Director of the Institute for Public Health, D Boban Mugoša, announced at the session of the Committee on Healthcare system, Labor and Social Welfare held on Monday that sero-epdiemic research would begin in Montenegro soon.