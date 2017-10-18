Investigators checking Pero Damjanovic’s contacts

Investigators are checking who Pero Damjanovic contacted with before his body was found in the Kobilji Do site on the old Niksic-Cetinje road, Pobjeda learns from a source close to investigation.

By analysing his communication, investigators hope to find out things that might indicate perpetrators of this crime. It is still uncertain when exactly the murder happened.

Damjanovic’s body was found on Saturday, 39 days after his disappearance was reported.

The rotting body was found with injuries on the chest inflicted by firearms.

The body was in foetal position, partially buried, and covered with gravel and leaves.

Everything indicates that there were at least two perpetrators of this crime.

Based on the body position, the investigators believe that Damjanovic was killed in some other location, and after that he was transported to Kobilji Do in a trunk.

Although investigators already have certain operational knowledge that could be significant for solving the case, they will surely know who Damjanovic communicated with in the coming days.

Sources close to the investigation say that it will take time because expert witnesses have a difficult task. They have to determine for how long the body was buries and whether Damjanovic was killed elsewhere.

Damjanovic disappeared on 4 September. He took his brother’s car and went to a café to meet some friends.

Two months before his disappearance, he was released from the Spuz prison where he served a seven-month sentence for illegally possessing a gun.

According to his father Dragan Damjanovic, Pero was a member of the Skaljari criminal gang. Security services also registered him as a Skaljari clan member.