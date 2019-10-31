Investors from all around the world show interest in the Airports

More than 80 representatives of 33 companies from Europe, America and Asia attended the Pre-bid conference for the concession on the Airports of Montenegro, held in Podgorica today.

Vice-president of Montenegro’s Government, Mr Milutin Simović, opened the conference in the capacity of the president of Tender commission and said that he appreciated great interest in our airports. He said renowned companies such as French Bouyuges construction and Airports de Paris, Turkish TAV and Limak Group, Irish Daa international, Korean International Airport were the confirmation that we had created attractive and stable investment environment in Montenegro.

“The need for further accelerated economic development of Montenegro requires the development of overall infrastructure. Our absolute priority in this domain is development of our airports”, said Mr Simović .

He said to the interested investors that Government wanted a partner that would develop infrastructure of both airports, provide safe and high-quality jobs and attract nee air carriers, open new regional, European and other routes.

“As candidate country, with 32 open negotiating chapters, we are aware of the importance of the respect for rules and EU standards. We are willing to carry out the entire process in accordance with the best European practices, ensuring fair and transparent tender procedure, with high level of integrity and ethics. To conclude – Montenegro is high-quality, reliable and safe investment destination”, concluded Mr Simović.

Minister of Transport and Maritime Affairs, Mr Osman Nurković, touched on the important investment of the Government in the development of tourism, with the emphasis on the development of winter tourism centers, pointing out that the expected increase in the number of tourists entails state-of-the art transport infrastructure, especially in air transport.

“I am very happy to see so many interested companies here today. I expect high-quality results”, said Mr Nurković.