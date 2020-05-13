Israeli experts will help fight against coronavirus

A donation from Israel arrived in Montenegro this month – dozens of light wheelchairs for the improvement of quality of life of children with disabilities, said in the interview for Dan Mrs Alona Fisher-Kamm, Israeli ambassador.

What is the coronavirus situation like in Israel? Is the hardest part over?

– Life in Israel is slowly coming back to normal and I want to believe that toughest days of our fight with the virus are past. Israel is one of the first countries which decided to impose strict measures which played crucial role in preventing the worst scenario.

I believe that what helped Israel deal with the crisis in a relatively in painless manner is the health and technological eco-system made up of healthcare institutions, start-ups, technological and multinational companies, investors, government and universities. The entire system has demonstrated its strength and importance for the survival of the society in those difficult times.

We are proud of such model and many other innovations, application and products of our experts. Israel has offered many of innovations to other countries to help them fight against the virus. Now a very difficult economic struggle is ahead of us. So far, Israeli economy has been resistant to economic crises which gives us hope that the recovery will be speedy.

How did you “feel” this pandemic and did it cause difficulties in your everyday work?

– An unknown and invisible enemy has suddenly attacked our countries and societies and our individual worlds. I am optimistic and I believe that tough times we are faced with can teach us a lot.

Coronavirus had definitely cancelled many plans we had in 2020, but I believe all projects will be carried out after the crisis. The important thing is they are here, and that there’s will for cooperation and friendship. Even in tough times, will conceived creativity and we connected to each other in different ways.

Embassy of Israel is slowly coming back to normality.

Do you believe that unity and solidarity have been demonstrated in this difficult situation=

– This situation required unconditional solidarity and unity, and we think that we witnessed really honest dedication of many countries and individuals at global level. As far as Israel is concerned, it tries hard to share its knowledge and achievements with everyone.

We are very happy that “Elbit systems” and Mr Nimrod Rinot, honorary consul, have donated 4.000 COVID-19 tests to Montenegro. On the initiative of Mr Ruven Rivlin, he and his Montenegrin counterpart, Mr Milo Đukanović, discussed cooperation on mitigation of coronavirus consequences in both countries.

What do you think of the response of WB institutions to coronavirus outbreak? Do you think all necessary measures have been taken?

Every country has responded with a set of specific measures with the same goal. In that context, Montenegro has achieved remarkable results.

Hopefully, tourists from all over the world will take the chance to enjoy nature and sea of Montenegro and contribute to the recovery of the economy.