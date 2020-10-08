Krivokapić: Today is the day of the victory of democracy

Today is the day of the victory of democracy. We had a clear and concrete answer. Mr Đukanović said that Mr Zdravko Krivokapić will be prime minister-designate.

“By 8 November we will have everything harmonized. Today we are going to formalize negotiations with minorities”, Mr Krivokapić said.

According to Mr Bečić, today’s meeting was productive.

“Mr Đukanović expressed his readiness to be efficient. We expect all constituents to show partnership relation and sensibility for the epidemic situation in Montenegro”, Mr Bečić pointed out.

President of URA, Mr Dritan Abazović, said it was very important that Mr Đukanović had accepted reality.

“This day proves that Montenegrin society is more democratic than we thought. Cohabitation begins. Citizens can relax. President Đukanović said there would not be obstructions. This is a big day for Montenegro. The government will be formed in a month”, Mr Abazović said.