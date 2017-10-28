Legalization of illegal structures to begin

Citizens who wish to legalize their illegally built structures may apply for this process in the next nine months, the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Tourism stated.

After the deadline, there will be no more possibility to legalize. The fee will depend on the case.

“We recommend that the citizens begin the procedure as soon as possible with their units of local self-government”, the Ministry stated.

Monetary fees are envisaged for those who fail to apply by the deadline.