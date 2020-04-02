LIVE: All about COVID-19 in Montenegro

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Montenegro, 140 persons infected with COVID-19 have been reported. Around 6.375 persons are under sanitary watch. So far, virus has been registered in nine Montenegrin municipalities, mostly in Tuzi and Podgorica. Around 237 healthcare workers are in isolation.

Follow CdM for the latest coronavirus updates

15.10

Delegation of the EU and UNDP in Montenegro signed today agreement worth €3 million for the provision of medical and protective equipment for healthcare workers.

14.57

Old Royal Capital Cetinje will pay €18.500 to the account of the National Coordination body as an expression of solidarity in the joint efforts to respond to the challenge Montenegro is faced with.

14.30

Council for Civil Control of the police work has recommended that regime of work of all departments and centers of security should be adjusted to emergency circumstances provoked by the epidemic.

13.38

Montenegro’s Prime Minister, Mr Duško Marković, said they had decided to award healthcare workers who had been working since the infection of coronavirus started spreading with up to 15% rise on their salary.

https://www.cdm.me/english/healthcare-workers-to-receive-pay-rise-of-up-to-15/

13.15

By adhering to the recommendations of healthcare institutions and National Coordination Body we protect our health and health of our dearest ones. Committee of the Democratic Party of Socialists expresses respect to residents of Podgorica and gratitude for their responsible and mature behavior and at the same time call on them to stay consistent.

12.50

Police in Nikšić arrested 10 persons who violated the measure imposed by the National Coordination Body – ban on gathering of two or more persons in an open public place.

12.38

Montenegro’s President, Mr Milo Đukanović, visited General Hospital in Berane, a regional center for the north and acquainted with the level of preparedness of the capacities for reception and treatment of patients infected with coronavirus.

12.34

Residents of Biokovac, village in Bijelo Polje, have been imposed self-isolation measure after five new coronavirus cases had been confirmed.

11.43

Donation of the public functionaries and officials of local administration of the Municipality of Bar, amounting to €36.055, has been paid to the National Coordination body. The Municipality of Bar has earmarked €250.000 from budgetary reserves.

11.27

Socialist People’s Party asks if National Coordination Body has legitimacy to make decisions regarding how the money will be spent. They want statements about the account and payments to be made public so that everybody can see that money is being spent for the envisaged purposes.

11.16

Over the past days, volunteers have been delivering supplies to the residents of the village in the hinterland of Herceg Novi.

11.10

Another 21 MPs and one functionary of Montenegro’s Parliament have agreed to put €18.031(half of their March salar) on the account of the National Coordination Body for the purposes of the mitigation of the consequences of coronavirus epidemic.

11.00

Basic State Prosecutor’s Office in Kotor has submitted to the Basic Court in Kotor indictments against L.B. from Nikšić, P.S. from Ulcinj and M.M. from Budva on suspicion that they failed to act upon health regulations for the suppression of dangerous contagious disease.

10.45

Austrian EOSS Technologies GmbH Holding from Graz, company which established Wireless Montenegro nine years ago, decided to donate €20.000 for the provision of respirators.

10.29

Police have filed criminal charges against 31 persons on the grounds of violating the ban on the ban on movement from 7 pm to 5 am.

10.21

Sport and recreational center Bar puts its facility – Topolica hall to the Crisis Unit for the purposes of fight against COVID-19.

09.57

Five new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Bijelo Polje this morning.

09.45

Water polo players, Draško Brguljan, Saša Mišić, Dimitrije Kriještorac, Nikola Murišić and Nikola Giga, were among 33 Montenegrin nationals who arrived in Podgorica on 19 March. They were in quarantine in Danilovgrad until 31 March.

09.31

Over the last period, when we are faced with global problem called coronavirus, commitment of Montenegrin doctors and medical staff has been very evident, said member of the Council of the Government of Montenegro for the cooperation with Diaspora and Alliance of Montenegrin association of Germany, Mr Miloš Bukilić.

https://www.cdm.me/english/bukilic-montenegrin-doctors-are-showing-how-one-fights-for-the-well-being-of-people/

09.03

According to the latest data of the Institute for Public Health, there are 140 infected persons in Montenegro, said Dr Senad Begič, assistant director of the Institute.

https://www.cdm.me/english/total-number-of-infected-persons-in-montenegro-reaches-140/

09.00

We can confirm already that the infection is spreading from one municipality to another. It is impossible to predict further developments. What we know for sure is that, in the forthcoming weeks, we are going to pay for everything that has been happening so far, Mr Senad Begić stresses.

https://www.cdm.me/english/begic-we-expect-number-of-infected-persons-to-increase/

08.57

Sichuan province has donated to the Capital 20.000 protection masks as support for fight against coronavirus epidemic.

08.30

Public officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development have donated half of their March salary to the National Coordination Body.

07.20

Constitutional Court of Montenegro will decide upon every application within its jurisdiction during the emergency state if it’s declared, said Ms Desanka Lopičić, chair judge of this court.

06.35

Around 46.314 clients submitted request for moratorium from 23 March to 1 April.

06.25

Employees in quarantine and isolation are entitled to 70 or 100% of their regular salary, said yesterday representatives of the Administration for Inspection Affairs.

https://www.cdm.me/english/employees-in-quarantine-are-entitled-to-full-salary/

06.20

Union of Seafarers of Montenegro, Association of the Agencies for Mediation in Employment of Seafarers and Association of Sea Captains have pointed at the need for branding seafarers as crucial transport workforce, like countries of the EU and Great Britain did.

https://www.cdm.me/english/seafarers-ask-the-government-for-help/

06.15

A group of prisoners and detainees who are in the premises of the Administration for the Execution of Criminal Sanctions has sent an open letter to Dan, requesting from the Government to provide them with protection from infection.

06.10

Nuns from Župa Monastery were given help in the form of supplies and hygiene products, which was provided by Župa nikšićka community.