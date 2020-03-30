LIVE: Coronavirus and Montenegro

There are 91 infected persons in Montenegro, whereas 6.278 persons are under sanitary watch. So far, coronavirus has been reported in nine Montenegrin municipalities, Podgorica and Tuzi counting the most cases.

President of the National Coordination Body for Contagious Diseases, Mr Milutin Simović, has warned that Montenegro is entering the critical phase as the epidemic is expected to reacj tipping point this week.

07.48

Another 6 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total number of infected persons is now 91.

07.35

Head of the Office for Urgent Medical Assistance in Andrijevica, Mr Srđan Radulović, addressed the residents and counterparts.

07.10

Residents of Tuzi have been in lockdown for days. Vice-president of the Municipal Board of DPS Tuzi, Mr Nikola Gegaj, says that residents have taken the situation seriously and are abiding by measures and recommendations.

07.00

Montenegrin healthcare system disposes of 88 respirators and no patient is on respirator, said head of the Crisis Operational Headquarters, Dr Ranko Lazović.

06.45

Everyday life we all know was suspended in the middle of March die to the pandemic that has paralyzed the planet. Just like in many countries in the world, work process in private and public sector has been reduced in Montenegro. However, that didn’t affect functioning 16 prosecutor’s offices.

06.25

Call center intended for those who suspect having been exposed to coronavirus or have symptoms of the infection, was opened on 20 March. Calls will be answered by students of the Faculty of Medicine who decided to assist their older counterparts and carry part of the burden.

06.20

One balcony in Verona, symbol of eternal love, thanks to the literature which will always be city’s trademark. Balconies in romantic Verona, but also across Italy, have become symbols of unity, places where music plays and sends hope to those who are fighting coronavirus epidemic.

And what it all looks like from the most affected part of Italy tells Mr Nedjeljko Neno Jovanović, a Montenegrin who has been living and working in Verona for 17 years.

06.15

Armed Forces of Montenegro are actively engaged in the fight against coronavirus. Over 184 members are engaged, said Captain Branimir Vulević .

06.10

Montenegrin supermarkets are supplied and citizens shouldn’t be in fear of shortages, representatives of Voli, Idea and HD Laković trade chains have reported.