LIVE: Coronavirus latest

Montenegro has recorded 262 cases of Covid-19 so far. The majority of cases are concentrated in the capital Podgorica accounting for 137 of those. Ever since the first coronavirus cases were detected in Montenegro, two people have died of it, while five recovered. There are more than 7.300 people under medical surveillance.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day

All the day’s developments in Montenegro’s Covid-19 crisis

12.09

A professor at the Faculty of Economy of the University of Montenegro and president of the Association of Economists, Mr Božo Mihailović, assessed that the government’s package of measures to back the economy is realistic and comprises all most significant aspects for the industry and citizens right now.

12.07

The police filed criminal charges against 24 people who broke lockdown rules, the National Police tweeted.

11.55

A state prosecutor of the Basic State Prosecutor’s Office in Pljevlja ordered M.B, S.P, M.T, N.J. and A.B to be detained for up to 72 hours, on suspicion of gathering on a public space in the village Jugoštica despite the health ministry’s order.

11.44

The capital city’s administration thanked today companies, organizations and individuals who showed social responsibility in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

11.17

The Ministry of Sports and Youth continues with the coronavirus #trainathome campaign

10.54

Interior minister, Mr Mevludin Nuhodžić, noted today that victims of domestic violence are not alone and won’t lack police protection.

10.36

The people of Montenegro care about their health the most – the latest research carried out by IPSOS agency, backed by UNICEF, confirms. Most people, 93% of them, consider that top Orthodox and Catholic clerks should tell their believers to mark this year’s Easter at home, without extended family and friends.

10.01

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, will propose the state to give subsidies for 70% of leasing costs for all hospitality owners who have signed lease contracts for using facilities where hospitality business is being done, a SDP spokesperson and member of the SDP’s presidential structure, Mr Mirko Stanić, announced.

09.03

The general hospital urologist, Dr Jovan Ivovic, is the second Bar resident to beat Covid-19. He shared his story with Radio Bar, explaing how difficult it has been for Covid-19 patients to cope with loneliness and uncertainty, and how important it is to adhere to the measures of the NKT.

08.21

Following the arrest of a priest of the Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral, MCP, Mr Siniša Smiljić, and the deal he made with the competent prosecutor to pay a €4.500 fine due to an infringement of measures, the MCP strongly reacted, claiming that the National Police are always finding faults with them. They also disapproved of the statement of the Public Health Institute, which had said a religious gathering in Doljani was a rocket fuel for coronavirus.

08.20

The coronavirus has spread all over the world and it will be extremely difficult to eliminate it like it was done with SARS coronavirus. We have to be ready to face a consistent, seasonal epidemic, a professor of biology and an immunology expert at the US MIT University, Mr Jianzhu Chen, told in an interview for Pobjeda daily.

08.14

Figures released by the Public Health Institute this morning show that five more people have tested positive for Covid-19. Therefore, the country now has 262 confirmed cases.

08.01

Eleven housekeepers for elderly people in the capital, Podgorica, provide care during the coronavirus pandemic, i.e. they work in line with the rules and do not enter the houses, reports Dan, a daily.

07.54

Employers that haven’t been prohibited from work during the coronavirus pandemic are obliged to pay off full wages to their self-isolated or quarantined employees, and in cases when employers are prohibited from work, all staff must be paid 70% of their wage, chief labor inspector, Ms Angelina Medjedovic, told Dan daily. She pointed out that employees working from home during the pandemic must not be deprived of their full salary.

07.25

All the measures taken during the coronavirus pandemic aimed to protect the health and lives of all citizens and were in line with the Constitutions, laws and the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights. A real value in our joint work reflected in the consistent acceptance of all proposals of science, the president of the National Coordination Body, NKT, and deputy prime minister, Mr Milutin Simović, pointed out in an interview for Dan, a daily.

07.10

Malicious slanders against the successful mostly contain hatred, the lack of empathy and moral intelligence. The envious people never cease to manifest political violence, provincial lifestyle and its trivial theater. Dishonesty has been continuously performed in that theater, Prof. Dr Ratko Bozovic, a university professor, sociologist and culturologist, says in an interview for Dnevne Novine daily when asked to comment on the Serbia’s tabloids constant attacks on Montenegro, especially its leader, Mr Milo Djukanovic, even in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.