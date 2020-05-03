LIVE: Coronavirus latest at a glance

Montenegro has recorded 322 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak, while 249 people beat the virus. Eight people have died from Covid-19.

According to the National Coordination Body, NKT, the second phase of lifting lockdown measures should start as of tomorrow. This means that shops, crafts, services, hairdresser’s and beauty salons, fitness centers, bookstores, dentist’s, driving schools, rent-a car services, museums and galleries, betting places etc. will resume their work under special conditions, while wearing masks indoors will be mandatory.

08.33

According to latest data of the Institute for Public Health announced this morning, the number of infections in Montenegro is still at 322. As of yesterday, labs of the Institute have analyzed 106 specimens and found no new Covid-19 cases.

07.42

The coronavirus will be spreading for at least 18 months to two years until 60-70 percent of worldwide population gets the infection – suggests the latest analysis of a team of renowned US scientists.