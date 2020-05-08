LIVE: Coronavirus latest news

There have been 324 coronavirus cases in Montenegro since the epidemic broke out in this country. There are currently 50 active cases, while 266 have recovered. So far, eight persons have died.

17.23

National Coordination Body brings in new measures.

17.12

Institute for Public Health has reported zero new coronavirus cases and one recovery. Total number of recovered cases is 267 now. There are currently 49 active cases.

16.14

Minister of Public Administration, Ms Suzana Pribilović, and director of the Inspection Affairs Administration, Mr Alija Košuta, visited today several markets to make sure all the measures and orders are respected.

15.35

National Coordination Body got acquainted with the report of the Institute for Public Health. Covid-19 epidemic is under total control. We are getting closer and closer to corona-free Montenegro, Government said today.

13.33

From 25 March to 8 May, Investment and Development Fund received 920 requests. It approved 243 loans in total amount of €44,9 million and 188 requests are being processed.

11.09

With the aim of mitigating consequences of COVID 19 epidemic, Government rendered decision to pay contributions for 528 agriculture policy holders who pay regularly.

10.12

Healthcare system responded timely and efficiently and prevented the bad scenario. Doctors are very proud of the sacrifice of infected persons in big families who didn’t transmit virus to anybody although they were in home-isolation, said Dr Radica Raičević, epidemiologist and head of the department for hospital infections and prevention of contagious diseases in emergency situations.

09.01

Institute for Public Health reports no new coronavirus cases this morning. Number of recovered cases is 266, whereas number of active cases is 50.

07.22

In accordance with Government’s decision to make its ports available to the region countries, Port Bar has continued to provide all port-transport services, without any delays and limitations, said Mr Vladan Vučelić, CEO of the Bar company.

06.46

Religious processions on Saint Mark’s day will not be organized as public gatherings are banned, said coordinator of the Legal Council of the Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral, archpriest, Mr Velibor Džomić.

06.39

Pandemic provoked by corovirus pandemic is unprecedented. It has already affected world economy and it consequence are yet to be observed, said Mr Vladislav V. Maslenikov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Montenegro.

06.17

Director of the National Tourism Organization (NTO), Mrs Željka Radak –Kukavičić, said in the interview for Dnevne novine that beginning phase of tourism recovery will be in July.

