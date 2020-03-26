LIVE: Coronavirus latest news

One death and 67 infected persons – balance of the coronvairus epidemic in Montenegro. Around 6.356 persons are under sanitary watch.

Follow the latest updates on coronvirus in Montenegro.

12.21

My family and I were lucky to call Montenegro our home for the last six years. In the beginning, we planned to stay for two years only. We stayed in Montenegro because nowhere in the world can we feel safer, says Mr Daren Evans, retired lieutenant colonel and former military attaché for the US Defense in Montenegro.

12.05

A man who passed away in Lazio and was positive for COVID 19 is not Montenegrin citizen, Italian sources have confirmed to Montenegro’s Embassy in Rome.

11:46

Residents of Tuzi were provided with medicines today.

11.34

Montenegro national, Ms Maja Miličković, is in Belgrade amid coronavirus epidemic and wants to come back to her homeland. As soon as she enters the country, she will be quarantined. That wouldn’t be a problem for her, if she hadn’t a dog and she is the only person who can take care of it. She makes an appeal to the Government to be provided to be in home isolation so that she can be with her pet.

11.18

The best handball player and captain of the representation of Montenegro, Tanja Boka, sent greetings from Philippines and appeal to Montenegrin citizens to stay at home.

09.55

Chamber Investment Forum of the WB6 has requested from the EC to exempt all countries in the region from the decision on the restriction of the import of medical equipment from the EU.

09.33

On the grounds on one of the decisions rendered by the National Coordination Body, trading facilities and pharmacies in Montenegro will be working from 8 am to 6 pm.

https://www.cdm.me/english/commerce-and-pharmacies-start-applying-new-working-schedule/

09.42

Police officers control who enters and exits the capital.

09.30

For the period of self-isolation and stay at home, physical aspects of health must not be neglected. Institute for Public Health has published advice on how to stay physically active during isolation.

08.02

Confirmed coornavirus cases in Montenegro rise to 67

https://www.cdm.me/english/confirmed-coronavirus-cases-in-montenegro-rise-to-67/

08.00

Serbia confiscated three respirators which Montenegro had ordered from the representatives of Swedish producer, Farmont.

https://www.cdm.me/english/serbia-confiscates-three-montenegros-respirators/

07.46

Dishwashing detergents or detergents for washing clothes, as well as shampoos, are a very efficient cleanser that can eliminate considerable percentage of microorganism, says Dr Ivana Joksimović.

07.30

List of Montenegrin musicians who have been contributing to the promotion of the measures imposed by competent authorities has got another name on it – Slobodan Kovačević. This prominent singer and songwriter is one of the symbols of national music stage and he made his contribution to the fight. On his Facebook profile he posted the intro of the song “Stay at home”, conveying strong message flying on the wings of the verses of literature professor, Mr Draško Došljak.

07.25

Residents of Tuzi are officially quarantined.

https://www.cdm.me/english/whoever-tries-to-leave-tuzi-will-be-deprived-of-liberty/

07.00

According to the unofficial information, Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Montenegro, Mr Vesko Tomnaović (46) from Bar has resigned after a criminal charges had been filed against him over the infringement of isolation.

https://www.cdm.me/english/navy-commander-resigns/

06.10

Main Special Prosecutor, Mr Milivoje Katnić, said in a statement for Danda that majority of prosecutorial organization was actively engaged in the process of the suppression of the coronavirus.

https://www.cdm.me/english/katnic-in-the-focus-of-the-investigation-on-spreading-panic/

06.07

Dnevne novine team and officers of the Communal police visited yesterday playgrounds in Podgorica, streets and several settlements to make sure that preventive measures imposed by the National Coordination Body are respected.

06.06

Two families from Tuzi who have been infected with coronavirus believe they had contracted the virus at the funeral which took place before the measures had been imposed.

https://www.cdm.me/english/residents-of-tuzi-we-contracted-virus-at-the-funeral/

06.00

Since 17 March, when she received the invitation of the Municipal team for the protection and rescuing, Ms Radojka Tepavac has made and distributed over 1.300 protection masks. Another two women from Tivat work with Radojka in her workshop.