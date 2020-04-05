LIVE: Coronavirus latest

Montenegro sees 203 coronavirus cases, while there are 6.300 people under medical surveillance. The first patient who beat the virus is Mihailo Vukić from Bar, while a 3-year old boy from Bijelo Polje, who tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged from hospital yesterday and has returned home.According to latest data, 39 people tested positive for Covid-19 have been hospitalized.

The National Coordination Body for Communicable Diseases, NKT, decided yesterday to put in self-isolation residents from 23 buildings in Vrela Ribnička settlement after a resident of that settlement was admitted to the Clinical Center of Montenegro.

08.42

After 127 samples were analyzed, another two cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. All new cases are from Podgorica and were in close contact with someone who has a confirmed case of coronavirus, the Public Health Institute announced.

08.14

People’s Kitchen in Konik, Podgorica, was closed yesterday, as first coronavirus case was confirmed in that settlement. Now there’s home delivery organized for users of their services in order to avoid possible gatherings in front or inside the building.

07.43

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Padova, Italy, reaches 100 on a daily basis. The situation across the entire Italy is alarming. Police and military personnel are fully deployed. Hospitals are full of people. There is no enough equipment and ventilators. They struggle to bury the dead, and usually cremate them. Lombardia is now home to apocalyptic scenes, Mr Marko Marković from Podgorica, a gastrointestinal specialist in Padova, said.

07.42

Investment and Development Fund, IRF, received 430 lending requests in a week, 130 of which are in the process of decision-making and for 12 the decision has already been made, president of the Board of Directors of IRF, Mr Zoran Vukčević, told Radio Montenegro. The largest number of lending requests, according to him, was sent by small and micro enterprises, asking to borrow 10, 20 and 30 thousand euro.

07.32

An important example of solidarity and unity is certainly what the European Union is showing towards the Western Balkan countries in order to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. Only for Montenegro, the EU has provided €12.4 million in aid, and most of its part has been earmarked for the healthcare system, Italy’s Ambassador to Montenegro, Mr Luca Zelioli, told in an interview for Dan daily.

07.00

First coronavirus patient who beat the disease, Mr Mihalo Vukić, shared his story with CdM yesterday.