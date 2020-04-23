LIVE: Coronavirus updates

So far, 316 coronavirus cases have been reported in Montenegro. There are currently 194 active cases, whereas 116 persons recovered.

09.48

Montenegro’s PM, Mr Duško Marković, said to representatives of tourism and hospitality industry that prerequisites for the work of small and medium enterprises would be created as of 4 May. Working in hospitality and other catering activities will be enabled in the second half of May.

09.02

Institute for Public Health has reported that one more person out of 155 tested was positive for coronvirus. The new case is originally from Plav. There have been 3016 cases confirmed so far.

07.36

Montenegrin citizens have demonstrated understanding, patience and solidarity and we are very proud of that – said in the statement for Pobjeda Montenegro’s Prime Minister, Mr Duško Marković.

07.15

Dr Snežana Pantović, Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Montenegro, says that study on the so called “golden sponge”, i.e. Aplysina aerophoba, is an extremely important project as it deals with the engineering of tissues and finding biologically active components.

07.00

According to my optimistic scenario, season might tart off in July, provided that the pandemic is suppressed, said Dr Rade Ratković, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Tourism in Budva.