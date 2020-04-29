LIVE: COVID-19 developments in Montenegro

As of 29 April, the Government of Montenegro has confirmed 321 cases of coronavirus. There are currently 115 cases whereas 199 persons have recovered. There have been seven deaths.

Latest COVID-19 developments in Montenegro on CdM

17.10

Instituue for Public Healh has reported one more coronavirus case, bringing total number of infections to 322. So far, 203 persons have recovered.

17.00

Diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan has given support packages containing basic supplies to Municipalities of Podgorica and Tuzi.

15.30

Working group that took part in the preparation of the Strategy for the development of the tourism in the Municipality of Tivat for 2020-2024 period, held a meeting today with the aim of reviewing projected activities defined by the Strategy.

11.05

NATO allies have helped Montenegro in countering coronavirus pandemic, after our country asked for help through Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center.

10.42

The Government has recently adopted package of economic measures to support citizens and economy whose fiscal effect amounts to €75 million gross, i.e. €46 million net in three months.

10.27

COVID-19 pandemic is pushing Montenegro into recession and reveals how sensitive Montenegro is to external impacts. According to the projections, recession will be provoked primarily by decline in tourism sector which has multiple effects on all sectors, the latest Regular economic report of the WB states.

08.43

There haven’t been new coronavirus cases in Montenegro for three days in a row. Laboratories analyzed 81 samples during the night and found all samples negative for coronavirus. Total number of cases remains 321.

08.34

Residents of Vraneška dolina went out of the quarantine today, after 28 days. President of the Municipality of Bijelo Polje, Mr Petar Smolović, says that residents have been disciplined and adhered to the measures.

