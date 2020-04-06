LIVE: COVID-19 in Montenegro

Since the coronavirus broke out in Montenegro, 223 cases have been reported. Over 6.300 persons are under sanitary watch. The first patient who recovered from the virus is Mr Mihailo Vukić.

08.47

Another 85 samples were analyzed and nine tested positive for coronavirus. All nine persons are from Podgorica. That means there are currently 223 infected persons, Institute for Public Health announced.

https://www.cdm.me/english/the-number-of-confirmed-coronavirus-cases-in-montenegro-rises-to-223/

07.39

They are heroes of the fight against COVID.19. Shifts in the Clinical Center of Montenegro take 24 hours, medical staff is fully equipped, dedicated to patients and their recovery and separated from their loved ones. They are Montenegrin doctors, nurses, technicians…

https://www.cdm.me/english/montenegrin-doctors-amid-coronavirus-crisis-on-the-front-line-no-sleep-but-no-fear/

07.30

URA Civil movement has referred to all Montenegrin local administrations and Community of municipalities a new proposal for further activities with the aim of mitigating consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

07.24

Mr Ivo Đukanović from Cetinnje, who has been living and working in America for 30 years, has donated €50.000 to “Danilo I” hospital in Cetinje.

https://www.cdm.me/english/ivo-dukanovic-donates-e50-000-to-danilo-i-hospital/

07.10

In the circumstances of natural disasters and pandemics, countries where structure of GDP is concentrated on smaller number of sectors is more vulnerable. Montenegro is an example of such country. In Montenegro, share of tourism, construction, commerce and transport in the GDP structure is very high. Therefore, we are now tasked with protecting our country from the negative impacts and creating space for achievement of gavorable results in less vulnerable sectors, says in the interview for Pobjeds Mr Vlastimir Golubović, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Montenegro.

https://www.cdm.me/english/golubovic-we-must-strengthen-national-production/

06.30

So far, no person in the prison of Spuž has shown any symptoms of coronavirus and, therefore, there was no need for testing them, Institute for the Execution of Criminal Sanctions has said.

06.15

Mojkovac is like a town of ghosts. Life seems to have stopped completely. People just go to buy something and then rush back home. Shadow of the coronavirus is is passing over the town. Luckily, there are no infected persons.

06.10

In the present situation it is essential to maintain communication with citizens, says the first man of the town on the Tara river, Mr Milosav Bato Bulatović.