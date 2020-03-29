LIVE: Follow the latest coronavirus updates in Montenegro

According to latest data of the Public Health Institute, Montenegro records 85 coronavirus cases, while there are 6,278 people under surveillance. The most-affected cities are the capital, Podgorica and Tuzi. President of the National Coordination Body, Mr Milutin Simović, warned yesterday that Montenegro is entering a critical phase, as the epidemic is expected to reach it peak during next week.

9:30

Fifth grade pupils of the Podgorica Primary School ‘Štampar Makarije’ have donated money they collected for visiting Cetinje and the National Museum of Montenegro to the National Coordination Body.

8.50

Montenegro’s Islamic Community, in collaboration with the NGO ‘Horizons’ [in Montenegrin: Horizonti] ensured basic care packages for 200 most vulnerable families from Tuzi.

8.03

The State’s support is crucial in this moment so that we can keep our businesses, our jobs and recover from the current situation, owners and managers of companies in the area of hospitality told Pobjeda daily. They said they plan to keep their staff and ensure salaries for them, but require subsidies from the State, as well as the abolishion of certain taxes.

7.39

This morning, the Public Health Institute said there are 85 people tested positive for Covid-19, while 6,278 people are under medical surveillance.

7.34

All surgeons, anesthesiologists, instrument nurses and midwives of the General Hospital in Bar have been self-isolated. Meanwhile, doctors of the Clinical Center of Montenegro will take over their duties, a manager of the Crisis Operational Staff established by the National Coordination Body, Dr. Ranko Lazović, told Dan, a daily.

7.16

Covid-19 has staggered the whole world over the past few months. The number of new Covid-19 deaths and infections surges on a daily basis. And while almost all countries are trying to find ways to stop the spread of the virus, Serbian tabloids appear to have more interesting topics – they’re still obsessed with Montenegro and its president, Milo Đukanović, rather than with the coronavirus pandemic.