LIVE: Follow the latest coronavirus updates in Montenegro

According to latest figures of the Public Health Institute, Montenegro has recorded 197 coronavirus cases, while there are over 6.000 people under surveillance. So far, the virus has been spotted in 11 Montenegrin cities, the capital and Tuzi being the most-affected. A total of 237 health workers are put in self-isolation.

Follow our latest coronavirus blog for live news and updates

12.30

Budva police apprehended yesterday N.M (37), M.Lj. (51), G.S. (51), D.B. (39), N.S. (42) and N.A. (32), already known to the Montenegrin police, for breaching the temporary measures, the National Police said.

10.48

Police in Montenegro filed criminal charges against 16 people for breaching the self-isolation rules – they all left their homes in the period from 7pm to 5am.

09.20

Non-governmental organization ‘Juventas’ strongly condemned leak of the name of people infected with coronavirus and urged the relevant bodies to investigate it and halt similar violations of human rights.

09.05

Basic State Prosecutor’s Office in Podgorica has filed a bill of indictment against P.P., B.N., E.F., I.K., A.N. and P.J. to the Basic Court in Podgorica, on suspicion of committing a crminal offence – non-compliance with health laws on suppressing contagious disease.

08.50

As of 5.50pm yesterday, a total of 212 samples have been analyzed and 23 people tested positive for Covid-19. Podgorica accounts for 14 of those, Nikšić three and Bar six. Therefore, according to latest figures of the Public Health Institute, Montenegro has recorded 197 coronavirus cases.

08.26

Police are continuously monitoring the situation in front the building in Vrela Ribnička settlement when the first coronavirus cases were discovered on Thursday. Residents of the building are not allowed to go out and no one can enter the building either.

08.14

The emergence of Covid-19 has affected the international extradition of persons suspected for committing certain criminal offences or acting in complicity, as well as for interrogations or attending court trials. For these reasons, the Montenegrin Ministry of Justices restricted the international legal aid referring to the extradition of requested people.

08.09

Supermarket chains, Voli and Aroma, as well as Konto discount store will work from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays. They made a decision yesterday and posted it on social networks.

8.06

Cooperation between China and Montenegro in battling Covid-16 has proved friendship between the two countries, Chinese Ambassador to Montenegro, Liu Jin, told in an interview for Dan, a daily.

7.56

Temporary measures taken by the National Coordination Body, NKT, concerning prevention of the spread of Covid-19 in Montenegro, that is, a ban on group gatherings –closing cafes and nightclubs – has been the main topic in the Montenegrin musical circles.

07.45

Due to circumstances caused by the novel coronavirus, tourism industry of Budva is ready to align and change prices in order to be competitive in the market, Ms Maja Liješević, head of the Budva Tourism Organization, announced.

07.11

“Beside sharing knowledge and information, the greatest value of the #LearnAtHome project is the fact that the public has united and proved something good can arise from bad situations: mutual support and unity. I dare to say, and I don’t think I would be immodest, that our teachers, alongside health workers, represent the main source of motivation and inspiration in these difficult times, not only for the youngest but the adults as well. For these reasons, they deserve our gratitude and deep respect,“ education minister, Mr Damir Šehović, told in an interview for the weekend edition of Dnevne Novine daily.

7.00

A plane carrying 17 tons of medical equipment worth about €2 million, purchased by the Government of Montenegro, landed in Podgorica airport last night.