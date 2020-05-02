LIVE: Follow the latest news on Covid-19 in Montenegro

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, a total of 322 cases have been registered in Montenegro. There are currently 82 active cases whereas 233 persons have recovered. Seven persons tested positive for the virus have passed away.

Starting from Monday, 4 May, shops, crafts, services, hairdresser’s and cosmetic salons, fitness centers, bookstores, dentist’s, driving schools, rent-a car services, museums and galleries, betting places etc. will resume their work under special conditions. Wearing masks will be required indoors.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day/number of recovered coronavirus persons and number of currently infected persons

All the day’s developments in Montenegro’s Covid-19 crisis

10.13

Latest research conducted by Ipsos alongside UNICEF, taking a national sample of parents with children from 4 to 17 years of age, suggests that during the coronavirus pandemic, parents supported their children’s media literacy to a significantly larger level, as they were managing their kids’ screen time and following the content they [the children] were watching on the TV and the internet, but the number of parents restricting the content on the media hasn’t increased.

08.55

After another 117 specimens were analyzed in the labs of the Public Health Institute, no new coronavirus cases were reported this morning. Since the start of the virus outbreak, a total of 322 cases have been registered in Montenegro.

07.30

The long-standing journalist and observer of Reuters, Mr Jakša Šćekić, says the European Union, EU, won’t give up on the Western Balkans despite the coronavirus pandemic, all the chaos and the growing impact of China. Germany’s EU presidency gives hope that Europe will manage to consolidate and respond to challenges that lie ahead.

07.25

Response to the coronavirus pandemic was timely and adequate. Everyone reacted efficiently and in a coordinated manner. Now a great challenge lies ahead – how to overcome the financial crisis – whereas innovations and strengthening of the IT sector play an important role in that process, science minister, Ms Sanja Damjanović, assessed in an interview for Pobeda daily.

07.20

In an interview for Dnevne Novine daily, president of the Chamber of Commerce, Mr Vlastimir Golubović, assessed that the govt showed a high degree of respect for the industry’s requests, which has been recognized in the first two parts of taken measures. The measures, according to him, were adequate, aiming to preserve liquidity and jobs. The special attention should be put on encouraging the development of industrial capacities.