LIVE: Key developments in Montenegro’s coronavirus outbreak

There are 305 people infected with the coronavirus in Montenegro since the first case has been detected (on 17 March). In addition, Montenegro has recorded five coronavirus fatalities. The capital Podgorica has been ‘especially vulnerable’ to the virus.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day

All the day’s developments in Montenegro’s Covid-19 crisis

12.05

The Bosniak foundation from Luxembourg has joined other donors from diaspora collecting money to help Montenegro. Members of this association earmarked €5.000 for the battle against Covid-19. Funds will go to Petinjica and Rozaje, the Berane Health Center and Red Cross in Bijelo Bolje, the Department for Diaspora announced.

09.42

A place where the true fight for patients’ lives is happening. The intensive care unit of the Clinical Center of Montenegro has been transformed into a treatment unit for patients with most severe Covid-19 signs.

08.49

Latest figures released by the Public Health Institute show that the country now has 305 confirmed coronavirus cases.

07.40

Always serving the nation – that is what Montenegro’s armed forces have been doing ever since the coronavirus has emerged. Soldiers are protecting quarantines, adult foster care homes, the Clinical Center, they decontaminate healthcare institutions across Montenegro, provide assistance when needed, and are on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

07.39

Staff of the adult foster care home in Bijelo Polje have been quarantined for a month, along with 185 elderly people, head of this institution, Mr Dejan Pavićević, told. He noted that the Crisis Staff of the adult foster care home made such decision at the very beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, being aware of its danger.

07.24

Members of the Security and Rescue Team from Mojkovac made the greatest effort among the municipal services and companies during the coronavirus outbreak. Only over the last 15 days, eight employees of the Team performed over 50 interventions protecting homes and forests from wildfires.

07.18

Prisoners donated €3.016 to the National Coordination Body.

07.08

So far, we have managed to reach our main goals – to control the epidemic, keep it at a level acceptable for our healthcare system, avoid the events that certain countries had to face and at the same time keep our most important services still functioning. The best option is to listen to the medical personnel, Prof. Dr Boban Mugoša, head of the Institute for Public Health, told in an interview for Dnevne Novine daily.