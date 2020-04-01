LIVE: Latest coronavirus news in Montenegro

Since coronavirus broke out in Montenegro, 120 cases have been reported. Around 6.375 persons are under sanitary watch. So far, cases have been reported in nine Montenegrin municipalities, Tuzi and Podgorica counting the most cases. Around 237 healthcare workers are in isolation.

18.27

National Coordination Body analyzed implementation of measures adopted by the Ministry of Health. Full support has been given to the actions of competent authorities.

18.11

Cultural Center “Rumija” from Chicago joined the team of supporters for fight against coronavirus in Montenegro. This association decided to pay $10.000 to the account of the NCB.

18.09

Public officials of the Ministry of Justice have donated half of their March salary to the National Coordination Body.

18.06

Another three persons tested positive for coronavirus.

https://www.cdm.me/english/three-more-persons-test-positive-for-coronavirus/

17.53

Head of the Crisis Unit, Dr Ranko Lazović, said that 502 beds had been planned for treatment of patients infected with coronavirus.

17.00

Two patients infected with coronavirus have been placed on a ventilator in the Clinical Center. There are 20 patients under treatment in the Clinical Center, 14 of whom are in a Clinic for Infectious Diseases and six in the Intensive care unit, said Dr Jevto Eraković, Director of the Clinical Center.

17.00

https://www.cdm.me/english/two-patients-in-the-clinical-center-on-ventilator/

16.34

POWERCHINA, and its branch POWERCHINA SICHUAN Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd. has donated €20.000 medical masks through Embassy of Montenegro in Beijing to support Montenegro’s efforts in fight against epidemic of COVID-19.

16.31

Competent state institutions should now undertake activities to mitigate social and economic consequences of coronavirus epidemic and prepare Montenegro for further development of the situation.

https://www.cdm.me/english/government-to-undertake-activities-to-mitigate-social-and-economic-consequences/

16.18

Ministry of Health said today that it had adapted to our language the second part of the WHO material about myths and facts about coronavirus.

15.13

Measures of the National Coordination Body are being implemented fully in Tivat. Competent town services have organized their activities respecting all sanitary requirements.

15.12

Representatives of the Municipality of Berane provided today packages with hygiene products for 73 Roma and Egyptian families from Talum settlement in Berane.

14.52

The first coronavirus case was registered in Bijelo Polje yesterday. A woman from Bar, 74 years old, was tested positive for COVID-19, president of the Municipality confirmed.

https://www.cdm.me/english/smolovic-the-situation-is-under-control-we-must-adhere-to-recommendations/

14.46

You can find all information about coronavirus in Montenegro on the website of the National Coordination Body for Contagious Diseases.

14.36

Team of the Armed Forces of Montenegro visited north to carry out decontamination of Healthcare center in Andrijevica and General Hospital in Berane.

14.31

Public officials in the Ministry of Public Administration have donated €4.500 from their March salary to the National Coordination Body.

14.15

Rotary club Bar donated today 50 packages of food to the Red Cross Bar. Packages contain basic supplies and hygiene products and are intended for the users of social benefits.

13.34

Residents of Pljevlja adhere by the recommendations of the National Coordination Body, PV Infomer portal reports.

13.23

Message for those who are fighting on the front line: THANK YOU – you are real heroes.

13.19

One month since the crisis broke out in Europe, the EU has mobilized €410 million for support for the Western Balkans. Region doesn’t see that help, Brussels says it doesn’t go with a boom.

13.15

Councilors of DPS Plužine have paid their salaries to the National Coordination Body, making their modest contribution to the healthcare system in those difficult times.

12.34

“Glosarij” company has donated to the Old Royal Capital Cetinje 1.000 of food and hygiene products which will be distributed to residents in social need, elderly people and pensioners with lowest pensions.

12.20

Asked if the Alliance would consider Montenegro’s request for help in fight against coronavirus, Secretary General of NATO, Mr Jens Stoltenberg, said that NATO had already provided some of its capacities.

https://www.cdm.me/english/stoltenberg-were-looking-for-the-best-way-to-help-montenegro/

12.06

Councilors of the governing coalition (DPS-SD) have donated their monthly salaries to the National Coordination Body.

12.00

Head of the operational headquarters, Mr Dragan Pejanović, Serbia’s Ambassador to Montenegro, Mr Vladimir Božović, and the consul of this country in Herceg Movi, Mr Zoran Dojčinović, have attended the departure of Serbian passengers at the Airport in Podgorica.

11.07

National Coordination Body has agreed to extend temporary preventive measures until 15 April.

11.06

Residents of Tuzi are adhering to the quarantine measures introduced after sudden surge of number of infected persons in this Municipality, it was concluded in today’s meeting between head of Police in Podgorica, Mr Milovan Pavićević and president of the Municipality of Tuzi, Mr Nik Đeljošaj.

https://www.cdm.me/english/residents-of-tuzi-adhere-to-the-measures/

10.44

Employers working during epidemic are obliged to pay fully salary to the employee who is in quarantine or isolation, Inspection Affairs Administration says.

https://www.cdm.me/english/either-full-or-70-salary-foe-employees-in-quarantine-or-self-isolation/

10.39

Institute for Public Health has published interactive map showing number of infected people by municipalities.

https://www.cdm.me/english/coronavirus-mapped-number-of-infected-persons-by-municipalities/

09.36

Armed Forces of Montenegro will engage with even more force to help citizens in fight against coronavirus, if that’s necessary, said tactical carrier for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense, Captain Branimir Vulević.

https://www.cdm.me/english/vulevic-armed-forces-to-be-engaged-even-more-if-necessary/

09.05

Director of the Institute for Public Health, Dr Boban Mugoša, said that “there are 14 children under 19 among total of 120 infected persons in Montenegro.

9.01

“Another 86 samples were analyzed last night and there were 11 positive samples. Ten new coronavirus cases are from Podgorica and one is from Nikšić”, Institute for Public Health reports.

https://www.cdm.me/english/number-of-coronavirus-cases-in-montenegro-jumps-to-120/

07.30

Anybody who infringes any measure imposed by the National Coordination Body will be charged for violating Article 287 of the law. For the basic violation without severe consequences, a fine of one year imprisonment is imposed.

https://www.cdm.me/english/one-year-imprisonment-for-infringement-of-measures/

07.00

Three companies in Malesija started purchasing agricultural products to try to reduce damage inflicted on the owners of greenhouses.

https://www.cdm.me/english/first-trucks-carrying-vegetables-leave-tuzi/

06.30

Entrepreneurs, trade unions and economists have sent to the Government proposal for measures to mitigate consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. They requested subsidies on the salaries, 50% cut on VAT, delay of settlement of bills, ban on cutting the electricity and reduction in electricity bills…

https://www.cdm.me/english/government-to-provide-subsidies-on-salaries-cut-vat-and-delay-payment-of-public-utility-services/