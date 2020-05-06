LIVE: Latest coronavirus news in Montenegro

So far, 324 coronavirus cases have been registered in Montenegro. There are currently 55 active cases whereas 261 persons have recovered.

16.58

Laboratories of the Institute for Public Health have analyzed another 179 samples and found no new coronavirus cases. There are no hospitalized patients.

https://www.cdm.me/english/no-new-cases-of-covid-19-in-montenegro/

15.03

Passengers entering Serbia from abroad will probably be tested for coronavirus and test must not be older than 24 hours.

12.37

Within extended routine testing conducted on 3 May, Institute for Public Health registered coronavirus infection in Bijelo polje. The person is an employee of the Healthcare center in this town, whose analysis was borderline at first. New testing found it negative.

12.16

Citizens called clinical Center line for psychological support over 600 times in one month, mostly complaining about anxiety, said specialist of psychiatry and coordinator of the line, Dr Aleksandar Popović.

11.52

Conclusion on the establishment of measures and reliefs for mitigation of consequences of coronavirus epidemic came into force today in the Municipality of Herceg Novi.

11.41

Assistant Minister of Education, Mr Veljko Tomić, said that enrolment in secondary schools “will begin on 20 June” and announced possibility for kindergartens opening in mid June.

10.31

Shots of the deserted streets of the Capital City of Montenegro have been broadcast in “Channel 4 News” reportage from London, demonstrating Montenegro’s high level of responsibility and discipline in fight against coronavirus.

09.00

Laboratories of the Institute for Public Health have analyzed another 112 samples and found no new coronavirus cases. Numbe rof recovered cases amounts to 261, and number of active cases is 55.

https://www.cdm.me/english/montenegro-reports-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus-number-of-recovered-cases-amounts-to-261/

06.56

Austrian media are overwhelmed by headlines: “Everybody will be required to have an app”. The app everybody has been talking about, since the start of the epidemic, which is supposed to help in identifying contacts of the infected persons to stop the spread of the virus.