LIVE: Latest updates on coronavirus

Montenegro has so far recorded 208 confirmed coronavirus cases in 12 cities. The largest number of infected people are detected in the capital, Podgorica (106), followed by the town of Tuzi (36) and Nikšić (32). Since 17 March, that is, since the first Covid-19 case was detected in Montenegro, five people died after losing their battle with Covid-19. There are over 3.000 people under medical surveillance, while 55 beat it. The first patient who recovered from the coronavirus is Mr Mihailo Vukić, who was discharged from the hospital on 3 April and then spent another 14 days in self-isolation. He finally joined his family yesterday after tested negative for the virus.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day/number of recovered coronavirus persons and number of currently infected persons

All the day’s developments in Montenegro’s Covid-19 crisis

08.19

The Public Health Institute has announced this morning that after 173 samples were analyzed, one person tested positive for Covid-19. Therefore, Montenegro has so far recorded 308 coronavirus cases.

08.16

This whole period is pretty stressful for some of us. Some people do not think is so bad, as they manage to find satisfaction in small things under these completely new circumstances. However, the fact is that you’re most probably somewhere between these two examples and that your mood is changing day by day. Wherever you are, it’d be good for you not to wait for the things to solve by themselves once this all passes, as it probably won’t happen, but rather take some steps on your own to make your days better.

07.10

The situation with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in Montenegro is under control, while the measures taken by the state provided good results. Our hospitals are not overcrowded, the healthcare system is functioning well, Dr Milko Joksimović, epidemiologist of the Public Health Institute, told Pobjeda, a daily.

07.14

The state must be aware of the risks and must provide funds for those capable of surviving the epidemic, i.e. those who are able to generate revenues for the state budget, president of the Montenegrin Tourism Association, Mr Žarko Radulović, told in an interview for Dnevne Novine daily.

07.00

Mr Mihailo Vukić, 46, from Bar joined his family last night following his 20-day fight against the virus and another 14 days of self-isolation. He has finally tested negative for Covid-19.