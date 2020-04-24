LIVE: Montenegro coronavirus latest news

A total of 319 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Montenegro so far. There are currently 191 active cases, whereas 123 perosns have recovered. There have been five deaths.

14.05

Montenegro’s Prime Minister, Mr Duško Marković, presented today to the public Government’s second package of measures to support citizens and economy. Fiscal effect of this package is €71,4 million, i.e.€40 million net for three months. PM announced reduction in salaries of functionaries, help for employees, pensioners, unemployed people, socially vulnerable people and companies.

https://www.cdm.me/english/government-presents-new-package-of-measures

13.32

Courts are successful part of the unique state system and are on the front line of the fight against COVID 19, said Ms Vesna Medenica, president of the Supreme court of Montenegro.

13.06

Health of children and their families is absolute priority. Therefore, this school year should and can finish without comeback of pupils into schools, said Mr Damir Šehović, Minister of Education.

13.00

Employers Union of Montenegro has called for the abolition of Sunday off due to difficult economic situation provoked by COVID 19 pandemic.

12.40

Consequences of the pandemic warn us that international cooperation needs to be strengthened. For the sake of future generations, said Mr Milo Đukanović, Montenegro’s President.

11.36

A total of 34 patients positive for coronavirus have been confirmed in Nikšić. Four patients have recovered. There are now 110 persons under watch and measures are expected to be lifted by the end of this month.

11.10

ALFA Center representatives said today that they had managed to provide humanitarian aid for a hundred most vulnerable households from Nikšić.

10.59

For a country like Montenegro, which is headed towards its overall development, the crisis broke out in the moment that doesn’t leave space for hesitation or lack of determination when it comes to maintain economy and living standard, said Mr Duško Marković during the Government session.

10.13

Dr Darinka Marković, specialist of epidemiology in the Institute for Public Health, was most concerned about the fear of the unknown. In quarantine she felt useless. She found rest in sleep and feeling that the epidemic is under control.

08.25

According to the latest data, three more persons in Montenegro are positive for coronavirus. All three are from Gusinje.

https://www.cdm.me/english/three-persons-from-gusinje-test-positive-for-coronavirus/

06.54

One more patient who successfully recovered from coronavirus was discharged form the hospital yesterday. Day before, another three patients left hospital. There are still three ore people in this town, fighting to win defeat the virus.

06.22

American Government has recently commktted $300.000 assistance to mitigate consequences od the coronaviurs epidemic in Montenegro, said Ms Judy Rising Reinke, U.S. Ambassador to Montenegro.

https://www.cdm.me/english/reinke-the-epidemic-has-united-us/