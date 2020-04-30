LIVE: Montenegro coronavirus updates

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Montenegro, a total of 322 cases have been registered. There are currently 109 active cases whereas 206 patients have recovered. Seven persons who were positive for the virus have died.

Follow CdM for the latest coronavirus updates

12.44

Council of Europe has donated equipment for the staff of the Administration for the Execution of Criminal Sanctions.

12.28

In order for the epidemic to be considered over, there has to be zero cases for 28 days, Institute for Public Health stated.

https://www.cdm.me/english/if-no-cases-have-been-reported-for-28-days-the-end-of-the-epidemic-can-be-declared/

12.09

According to the unofficial information, lessons for the students of final years in secondary and elementary schools will be organized after 20 May.

11.34

Meeting of the Municipal Operational Team for contagious diseases stated that epidemic situation is excellent, just like in entire Montenegro.

11.19

One of the most influential German tabloid neswpapers, “Bild”, published affirmative article about Montenegro, describing it as small country in the Adriatic, which arouses hope for summer vacation and travel.

11.15

Employees of the Central Bank of Montenegro have donated €6.500 through online platform of Hipotekarna bank and made contribution to the fund intended for the procurement of protective equipment for healthcare workers.

10.56

Montenegrin Telecom, Trade Union and Management of Telecom, have organized action of collecting money for mitigation of consequences of the coronavirus epidemic in Montenegro. They have collected €21.000 which will be paid to the account of National Coordination Body.

10.50

Labinot Tahiri, famous singer from Kosovo and former MP, has donated €5.000.

09.40

Working day of Ms Rosanda Ćetković, and ten of her colleagues in the Intensive care unit, begins half an hour before they enter into the room of a patient.

09.30

Daily disinfection of cars, wearing protective masks and gloves, will be mandatory for every taxi driver. Only one adult will be allowed to be in a taxi vehicle and is required to wear a mask, said Ms Lazerela Kalezić, secretary of the Secretariat for Transport.

08.51

Laboratories of the Institute for Public Health have analyzed aother 122 samples and found no positive results. Total number of infections in Montenegro amounts to 322. Number of recovered cases has risen amounting to 206. There are currently 109 active cases.

https://www.cdm.me/english/institute-for-public-health-reports-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus-3/

07.16

European Commission (EC) has announced €3,3 billion of financial support mobilized jointly with European Investment Bank to the benefit of the Western Balkans’ citizens. This package aims to address the immediate health and resulting humanitarian needs of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as help with the social and economic recovery.

https://www.cdm.me/english/ec-announces-e3-3-billion-of-financial-support-for-the-western-balkans/

07.04

Željka Mirković,who lives in Podgorica, was delighted to hear from her landlord that she didn’t have to pay the rent due to the current economic situation.

https://www.cdm.me/english/epidemic-brings-out-the-best-in-people-some-landlords-temporarily-abolish-or-reduce-rents-for-their-tenants/