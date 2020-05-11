LIVE: Summary of the biggest COVID-19 developments in Montenegro

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in Montenegro, a total of 324 cases have been registered. There are currently 21 active cases whereas 294 persons have recovered. Nine persons have died. Starting from today, traffic for personal vehicles and public transport for passengers will be allowed within regions. Work of healthcare institutions will come back to normality and religious communities will be allowed to perform religious rites and services, in accordance with the current epidemic situation.

Follow CdM for the latest coronavirus updates

17.23

After the analysis of 158 samples, Institute for Public Health finds no new cases of coronavirus.

https://www.cdm.me/english/institute-for-public-health-reports-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus-4/

13.33

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Hungary, Mr, Péter Szijjártó, will pay an official visit to Montenegro tomorrow.

https://www.cdm.me/english/szijjarto-in-official-visit-to-montenegro-on-tuesday/

13.23

Representatives of General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations within the Ministry of Interior of Romania made a donation of medical equipment today, as part of the mechanism for EU Civil Protection.

https://www.cdm.me/english/solidarity-and-unity-in-fight-against-coronavirus/

12.49

The USA continues to support Montenegro in its response to COVID-19.

https://www.cdm.me/english/montenegro-receives-kits-for-4-000-covid-19-tests/

10.59

Starting from next Monday, 18 May, Montenegrin beaches will be in function again. PI Coastal Zone Management has adopted a set of conveniences for leaseholders – reduction of rents and payment in installments.

https://www.cdm.me/english/beaches-ready-for-use-starting-from-18-may/

09.47

Out of 500 tourist agencies in Montenegro, survival of one half of them has been brought into question, president of the Association of Tourist Agencies, Mr Orhan Hodđić, has said.

08.24

Montenegrin tourism is saturated, it is necessary to reach consensus on strategic objectives and invest in small industry, says Professor at the Faculty of Economics, Mr Anđelko Lojpur.

06.28

There’s no doubt that coronavirus crisis is difficult and has devastating consequences for airline industry and all its factors. We are faced with the most serious crisis of commercial aviation since its founding, and it is still not foreseeable how long the situation will take. Every phasing out of services is very expensive, and costs are multiplying, said in the interview for Dan new CEO of Monteengro Airlines (MA), Mr Vlastimir Ristić.

https://www.cdm.me/english/ristic-ma-is-facing-multimillion-losses-due-to-coronavirus-crisis/

06.23

Luckily, coronavirus hasn’t endangered health of residents of Majkovac but it affected their finances. Economy stopped, shadow of the virus has scrapped many plans, both personal and business, it has affected capital, development projects, slowing them down but not completely sabotaging them.

06.15

Investment of the Ministry of Defense in modernization and equipment of the Armed Forces of Montenegro for adequate response to its third mission has turned out to be completely legitimate. With three helicopters equipped with modern medical equipment, worth €290.000, Armed Forces of Montenegro and are among the leading in the region.