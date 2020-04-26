LIVE: The latest news on Covid-19 in Montenegro

Since the start of the outbreak, Montenegro has recorded 321 coronavirus cases. There are 161 people currently infected, while 153 recovered. The country has a total death toll of 7.

11.10

A 83-year-old man infected with the novel coronavirus has died today, the Clinical Center of Montenegro, KCCG, announced.

10.10

Since the suspension of commercial flights by order of the Ministry of Health, Podgorica Airport has welcomed 5.117 passengers who came home on special flights, the Airports of Montenegro stated.

09.03

Dr Zlata Kovačević has completed post-graduate studies at the Faculy of Medicine in Belgarde this year and become an internal medicine specialist. Shortly after her return to Montenegro, the coronavirus crisis has emerged.

08.48

As of yesterday, labs of the Public Health Institute analyzed 127 samples and found no new coronavirus cases.

08.10

In an interview for Pobjeda daily, health minister, Mr Kenan Hrapović, said that Montefarm and the government are giving their best to overcome barriers on the medicine market by introducing the intervention import of specific medicines.

07.59

According to the Association of Owners of Hospitality Businesses from Budva, the work of their businesses while abiding by the epidemiological rules and procedures won’t be cost-effective with the existing workforce, as there will be somewhat smaller number of guests in restaurants and cafes, which means, dismissals will be inevitable.

07.19

I’m pleased to notice a great political and financial assistance of the EU to Montenegro, amounting to €53 million right now, of which €3 million has been earmarked to support the healthcare system, while €50 million for carrying out the economic and social measures, Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Montenegro, Ms Meglena Plougtchieva-Aleksandrova, told in an interview for Dan daily.