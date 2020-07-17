Macron: France supports Montenegro’s European perspective

France supports Montenegro’s European perspective. Negotiations for membership are demanding ad require complete fulfillment of the set criteria. I welcome Montenegro’s decision to accept new methodology for EU enlargement, said President of France, Mr Emmanuel Macron in his congratulatory note on Montenegro’s Statehood Day.

Mr Macron said he wanted to express his own and solidarity of French nation.

“I express my heartfelt thanks for the help you provided at the beginning of crisis to French and European citizens during repatriation. By earmarking over €3 billion for helping WB countries, the EU has demonstrated its full commitment to your region”, Mr Macron pointed out.

He pointed out that this year marks 140 years since establishment of diplomatic relations between France and MNE.

“I am looking forward to further strengthening our bilateral relations. French strategy for the Balkans I received last year encompasses greater support to economic and social development of the region through activities in the field of sustainable development French Development Agency will soon begin in Montenegro”, Mr Macron stressed.

French president said that economic cooperation between the two states “is expanding” , especially in the area of tourism.