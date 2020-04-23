Mandić and Amfilohije invited for questioning to the Prosecutor’s Office

One of the leaders of Democratic Front (DF), Mr Andrija Mnadić, and Metropolitan Amfilohije must refer to the Prosecutor’s Office for attending the funeral of the historian Vlado Jovićević .

“I would like to inform citizens of Montenegro that Andrija Mandić, and Metropolitan Amfilohije have been called to come to the Prosecutor’s Office after they attended the funeral of the famous Montenegrin historian, which was organized for a small crowd. Such oppression is intolerable”, said Mr Slaven Radunocić, DF member.

DF requested urgent session of the Parliament collegium.

President of Montenegro’s Parliament, Mr Ivan Brajović, said that attendiOffice ng funerals was banned, as part of measures to suppress coronavirus epidemic.